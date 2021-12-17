Cold wave sweeps parts of Kashmir valley

After light snowfall in the upper reaches on Thursday, a cold wave swept different parts of the Valley with Srinagar recording minus 3.8 degrees Celcius during the night.

On Thursday higher reaches of Kashmir received light snowfall, due to which, the night temperature increased in the ski resort of Gulmarg as it recorded minus 8.6 degrees Celcius. A day earlier, mercury plunged to minus 10 degrees Celsius - the coldest night of the winter at the resort that has many tourists enjoying snow there. Gulmarg had received 0.5 cm of snow, while it snowed 0.3 cm in Pahalgam at another tourist resort.

The Jammu and Kashmir MeT department said the nights continued to record sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir for the 13th day. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -3.8 degrees Celsius. In south Kashmir, the mountain resort of Pahalgam recorded a night temperature of -5.6°C. It was -4.5°C in Konibal, -4.4°C in Kupwara, and -3.2°C in Qazigund.

In the Union territory of Ladakh, Dras recorded bone-chilling -18.1°C while it was –12.1°C in Leh during the night.

The harsh 40-day winter period of the Kashmir valley — Chillai Kalan — starts from December 21. There is a forecast of snowfall on Christmas Eve.

The MeT office said that widespread moderate-to-heavy snowfall is most likely during December 23 and 25.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages starting with a 40-day intense period from December 21 (locally called Chillai Kalan) followed by 20 more days which are less intense (called Chillai Khurd) and lastly 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).