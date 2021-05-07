Comedian Sugandha Mishra booked for Covid violations at her wedding

Comedian Sugandha Mishra has been booked for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines during her wedding at a Phagwara resort last week, Kapurthala police said on Thursday.

The case was registered on Wednesday night against her, the bridegroom’s side, the owner of the resort, and participants of the marriage after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding in violation of Covid norms, said police.

Phagwara Sadar station house officer (SHO) Raghbir Singh said, “We received some videos of the comedian’s wedding function held at Phagwara’s Club Cabana during April 25-26 where a large gathering was present, in violation of the Covid guidelines. Thereafter a case was registered.”

No arrest has been made in the case so far, the SHO added.

On April 26, Sugandha married her long-time boyfriend Dr Sanket Bhosale in a private ceremony in Jalandhar. Sugandha has had a long career in television. It was with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2008 that she gained recognition. Later, as Vidyavati (teacher) in The Kapil Sharma Show, she became a popular figure.

The case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act-2005 at the Phagwara Sadar police station.

Comedian Sugandha Mishra has been booked for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines during her wedding at a Phagwara resort last week, Kapurthala police said on Thursday. The case was registered on Wednesday night against her, the bridegroom’s side, the owner of the resort, and participants of the marriage after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding in violation of Covid norms, said police. Phagwara Sadar station house officer (SHO) Raghbir Singh said, “We received some videos of the comedian’s wedding function held at Phagwara’s Club Cabana during April 25-26 where a large gathering was present, in violation of the Covid guidelines. Thereafter a case was registered.” No arrest has been made in the case so far, the SHO added. On April 26, Sugandha married her long-time boyfriend Dr Sanket Bhosale in a private ceremony in Jalandhar. Sugandha has had a long career in television. It was with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2008 that she gained recognition. Later, as Vidyavati (teacher) in The Kapil Sharma Show, she became a popular figure. The case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act-2005 at the Phagwara Sadar police station.