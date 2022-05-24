Complete examination of the private witnesses first: HC to trial courts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Allahabad high court has directed the lower courts across the state to make an endeavour to complete the examination of the private witnesses on the same day, as far as possible, to ensure a “fair and proper trial”
Published on May 24, 2022 10:00 PM IST
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj

A private witness is someone who was a witness to the occurring of the crime like an eyewitness of murder whereas an official witness includes a doctor, who conducted post mortem, or an investigating officer of the case.

The bench of Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav further directed the trial court judges in the state to take up the examination of the private witnesses first, before proceeding with the official witnesses.

The bench observed, “This approach is needed to ensure fair and proper trial which is the duty of the trial court and also to curb the menace where the private witnesses turn hostile for obvious reasons because of long adjournments, permitting an act of maneuvering.”

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by one Ram Chandra, a murder convict. Chandra had challenged the judgment and order of 1989 passed by the Special/Additional Sessions Judge, Shahjahanpur, whereby he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The case pertained to the murder of one Laraiti by the appellant-convict on account of enmity due to the ongoing civil litigation between the parties.

