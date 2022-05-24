Complete examination of the private witnesses first: HC to trial courts
The Allahabad high court has directed the lower courts across the state to make an endeavour to complete the examination of the private witnesses on the same day, as far as possible, to ensure a “fair and proper trial”.
A private witness is someone who was a witness to the occurring of the crime like an eyewitness of murder whereas an official witness includes a doctor, who conducted post mortem, or an investigating officer of the case.
The bench of Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav further directed the trial court judges in the state to take up the examination of the private witnesses first, before proceeding with the official witnesses.
The bench observed, “This approach is needed to ensure fair and proper trial which is the duty of the trial court and also to curb the menace where the private witnesses turn hostile for obvious reasons because of long adjournments, permitting an act of maneuvering.”
The bench was hearing an appeal filed by one Ram Chandra, a murder convict. Chandra had challenged the judgment and order of 1989 passed by the Special/Additional Sessions Judge, Shahjahanpur, whereby he was sentenced to life imprisonment.
The case pertained to the murder of one Laraiti by the appellant-convict on account of enmity due to the ongoing civil litigation between the parties.
Six dead in latest suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar
In yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar, at least six people have died and 12 taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Gaya and Aurangabad districts over the last two days, police said on Tuesday. Those taken ill, including two who have lost vision, have been admitted to Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya. Gaya's senior superintendent of police, Harpreet Kaur, could not be contacted.
Crime out of control in Bihar, corrupt being shielded: Speaker
Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was at the receiving end of chief minister Nitish Kumar's angry outburst in the House during the budget session earlier this year, has once again attacked the state government over the law and order situation. Sinha, who was in his assembly constituency Lakhisarai on Tuesday, accused the government of protecting corrupt officials and removing good ones. No arrest has been made in the case so far.
CM to hold all-party meet on caste census on June 1
The much-awaited all-party meet in Bihar on the contentious issue of a statewide caste census issue will be held on June 1, state's parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Tuesday. Earlier this year, a delegation of leaders from Bihar, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention for conducting the caste census.
Suspense over RCP’s RS candidature; minister leaves Patna in a huff
The JD (U), which had authorised chief minister Nitish Kumar to name the candidate for the lone seat falling in its bag, is still to take a decision on the candidature on union minister for steel Singh, whose term ends on July 5. The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is May 31. Singh is considered very close to Kumar, but is facing strong opposition from senior party leaders.
Emergency medical trainee charred to death inside ambulance in Bulandshahr
An emergency medical trainee (EMT) was charred to death inside a 102 ambulance after it caught fire in Khurja area of Bulandshahr district on Monday evening, a senior health department official said. The ambulance was on its way to pick up a pregnant woman from Kakod village of Bulandshahr when the mishap took place, said Singh.
