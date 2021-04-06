Confusion, fear, anger on day 1 of new restrictions for Pune shop-owners

It was total confusion for traders, shop owners and other businesspersons across the city on Tuesday, the first day of the new restrictions imposed in the state.

Thousands of small shop owners opened up in various parts of Pune in the morning, most unaware about the new orders – only stores offering essential services were allowed to be open; and others who knew the orders, but decided not to follow it.

Local district, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) authorities and the police department went on the rounds of the city, appealing to shop owners and traders to shut their shops as per the new restrictions.

“I opened up my shop as per my daily routine at 9 am and started cleaning, when suddenly a friend of mine came told me about the restrictions. If we are told to be shut till April 30 then it is very difficult to survive financially. I have rented this shop for ₹15,000 and am already going in a loss for the last one year,” said Ramesh Rathod, a cloth shop owner in Katraj.

Umesh Chavan, owner of a stationary shop in Shivajinagar, said, “Government offices and their work is going on, and we are told to close down. To break the chain of Covid infection, closing shops is not the solution. I was aware that shops are to be closed, but I opened up today.”

At Laxmi road and other major markets in the city, many traders and shop owners are opposed to this decision.

“There is lot of anger amongst shop owners against this closing down of shops ahead of the festival and wedding seasons. Soon, Gudhipadwa, Ramnavmi and wedding seasons is to come. Last year we accepted it as Covid was new for every one of us, but now we cannot afford to keep the shops closed for a single day,” said Nitesh Chopada, secretary, Laxmi road Ganpati chowk traders association.

Even the public is unhappy with the decision taken by the state government.

Rasika Mehta, a working professional said, “Post lockdown of last year, slowly the entire ecosystem of markets, offices and industries is coming on track. And suddenly it is stopped by these new restrictions. We need to take safety precautions, but at the same we cannot put a break on the running economy of the state.”