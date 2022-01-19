{Cong Doaba infighting} Get me expelled or leave party: Rana Gurjeet to detractors

Chandigarh Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh on Wednesday dared the three sitting MLAs and one ex-MLA from Doaba region, who have sought his expulsion, to get him ousted or leave the party themselves.

Responding to the accusation of the four party leaders that he interfered in their constituencies, Rana Gurjeet said he is thankful to them for acknowledging his clout in their assembly segments. “This really means that they themselves lack something, so their constituents are influenced by me and not them,” he said.

Three MLAs Navtej Singh Cheema (Sultanpur Lodhi), Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal (Phagwara) and Avtar Singh Junior (Jalandhar North) and former Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira had on Tuesday written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to demand the minister’s expulsion from the party. This is after the latter’s son announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi.

The cabinet minister said that if they can get him expelled from Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he will sit at home like a true soldier of the party, and not jump ship to another party like Khaira who went party-hopping before joining back five years later.

“If she does not throw me out, will they leave the party?” he said, challenging them to come to Kapurthala for campaigning to try and defeat him. The infighting in Doaba has been going on for some time; it escalated after some of the local MLAs joined hands to oppose Rana Gurjeet’s re-induction into the state cabinet four months ago.