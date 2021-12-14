Cong ended monarchy by ousting Capt: Punjab CM Channi

Sangrur Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed on Tuesday that the Congress had ended monarchy by replacing Capt Amarinder Singh. “Rahul Gandhi eliminated monarchy and handed power to a common man like me. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is celebrating its 100th anniversary. I wanted to attend their function...parties are not bad, but sometimes leaders are bad. The team of the Congress has changed and people like it, but the SAD is being led by Sukhbir and Majithia who have defamed it. The SAD cannot revive under their leadership; for a democracy, however, a strong opposition is required,” said Channi, addressing a gathering in Deh Kalan village.

Channi laid the foundation stones of Shree Cement plant and Medical College in Deh Kalan and Ghabdan villages, respectively. Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, public works department minister Vijay Inder Singla and Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy accompanied Channi.

Attacking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Channi termed him an outsider. “How can they (AAP Delhi leaders) be common man of Punjab? They came to Punjab to loot the state. Their Delhi leadership does not even use pictures of state chief Bhagwant Mann. They are just seeking a chance for Kejriwal,” he claimed.

He added that the ₹700 crore Punjab Cement Plant project would ensure direct and indirect employment to thousands of youth, and ₹350-crore medical college would offer quality health care.

Dhiman skips event

Amargarh MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman skipped Channi’s event; in a related development, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had visited the Dirba residence of Dhiman and held a meeting for over an hour on Monday night.

“I was busy in a meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Sidhu visited my place for a routine meeting, as he had not visited here since taking charge as the PPC chief. I will contest from the same seat, but I also demand a ticket from Sunam for my son Jaswinder Dhiman. If the party gives two tickets to other families, we must also be given two. In the case of one ticket per family, my son will contest,” said Dhiman told HT over phone.

UNEMPLOYED RAISE SLOGANS AT RALLY

Aspiring BEd and ETT teachers raised slogans at the CM’s rallies. Some members of BEd Teachers’ Union and the ETT-TET Unemployed Teachers’ Union managed to enter the venues, but the cops took them away after a scuffle. On a call from the Government College Guest Faculty Assistant Professor Association Punjab, guest faculty professors and student unions protested at the gate of the Government Ranbir College, Sangrur; CM Channi skipped his scheduled visit here. Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union president Sukhwinder Singh Dhilwan said the turban of their member Kulwant Singh Longowal was removed by men on security duty with the CM.