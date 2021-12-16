Cong poll campaign to centre around collective leadership

Chandigarh In a strategic move, the Congress has decided to run its 2022 assembly election campaign in Punjab with “collective leadership” rather than centering it on any individual leader, but remains concerned about answering tough questions on former chief minister (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh’s four-and-a-half-year stint.

The first ground rule for the poll campaign, in which the party is seeking to retain power, was set at a meeting held by Punjab Congress campaign committee head Sunil Jakhar with state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu, CM Charanjit Singh Channi, state affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, among others, at the Punjab Bhawan, the state headquarters of the party, on Wednesday.

Former Punjab Congress chief Jakhar, appointed the campaign in-charge by the party high command last week, began the brainstorming session by seeking suggestions from Sidhu, Channi and others on the campaign theme and whether it should be based on ideology, personality, vision or performance, according to party sources.

Chaudhary, while asking everyone to work together, stressed on “collective leadership”, stating former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was in favour of this. Channi was taciturn, saying that he would go with the decision taken by the party high command; Sidhu emphasised the need to build a credible campaign.

The PPCC chief spoke about the resentment among party workers over issues, such as appointments given to close relatives of ministers and MLAs, adding that these should be rolled back, said sources. He also took a dig at Channi by stating that the campaign was already on, with the CM’s photos on just about every rooftop.

Concern over tough

questions on Capt’s tenure

At the meeting, Jakhar also asked his colleagues to be prepared to answer tough questions during the campaign on the first four-and-a-half years of Amarinder, who has since quit the Congress to float his separate political outfit. “We cannot run away from it,” he is learnt to have told them.

Amarinder was made to resign as the CM by the Congress in September this year following revolt by four of his ministers and several MLAs over his “laid-back style of governance” and “non-fulfilment of key promises”.

Another suggestion was to hold sessions with sections of society, such as NRIs, who were quite active and wooed by different parties during the 2017 polls. In these sessions, the CM or the finance minister can address their issues. “This was the first meeting and only preliminary discussions were held. The campaign in-charge will hold follow-up meetings before finalising the theme and strategy,” persons familiar with the discussions said.

Jakhar is also likely to announce his campaign committee team in the next three-four days and may include some MPs in it. Congress joint secretary Krishna Allavaru, secretary Raminder Awla, Punjab Congress general secretary (organisation) Pargat Singh and state working president Sukhvinder Singh Danny were also present at the meeting.

Sidhu posts photo with

Harbhajan, sets off speculations

After the meeting, Sidhu tweeted a photo with former cricketer Harbhajan Singh with the caption, “Picture loaded with possibilities…With Bhajji the shining star”. The PPCC president’s tweet triggered speculation that the former Indian cricket team spinner was joining the ruling party. Earlier, there were also reports about his entry into the BJP, but Harbhajan had put out a tweet, calling it “fake news”. Later, Sidhu and Chaudhary addressed newly-appointed district presidents and working presidents of the party.

State Election Committee meets today

Sidhu has convened a meeting of the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) on Thursday to set the ball rolling on the selection of candidates for the polls. The panel, which has Channi and his cabinet ministers, as members, will meet at the Punjab Bhawan. The PEC is tasked with shortlisting candidates. Rajya Sabha members Ambika Soni and Partap Singh Bajwa, former state president Jakhar, HS Hanspal and Mohinder Singh Kaypee, former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Punjab Congress senior vice-president Lal Singh and AlCC secretary KL Sharma are also part of the state poll panel, besides all MPs and state heads of the frontal organisations of the party.