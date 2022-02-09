Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cong to hold state-wide agitation over Modi’s Maha Covid remarks

Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:16 AM IST
PUNE As Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed the Congress party and the Maharashtra government for spreading Covid to other states, the Congress decided to hold agitations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress state unit president Nana Patole said, “The Prime Minister insulted Maharashtra for spreading the virus in other states. Labourers were walking to their homes and the Maharashtra government helped them during the pandemic. We will hold a state-wide agitation on Wednesday, February 9.”

Congress party city unit secretary Ramesh Iyer said, “The city unit has planned an agitation on MG road in Camp. We will make citizens aware about how the Prime Minister insulted Maharashtra and the working class.”

Congress spokesperson Gopal Tiwari said, “It is the failure of the central government as it executed a lockdown all of sudden. The whole country experienced a migration of workers. The Maharashtra government gave them shelter and food, even make other necessary arrangements.”

