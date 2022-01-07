Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Congress CEC to meet tomorrow
others

Congress CEC to meet tomorrow

Candidates for Punjab assembly elections are expected to be finalised; the screening committee that Congress national general secretary Ajay Maken heads has held four meetings
The Congress CEC meeting, to be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will be held through video conferencing. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Congress has convened a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on January 8 to discuss the first list of party candidates for Punjab assembly elections. The meeting, to be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will be held through video conferencing, a state unit leader familiar the development said.

The screening committee that Congress national general secretary Ajay Maken heads has held four meetings and arrived at consensus for 60 seats, mostly held by the party in the present assembly.

On Tuesday, Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary had stated that the party would release the first list of candidates in a week. The screening committee, which has CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, state campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar as members, has also decided to hold its meetings through video conferencing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP