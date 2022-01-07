Congress CEC to meet tomorrow

Chandigarh The Congress has convened a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on January 8 to discuss the first list of party candidates for Punjab assembly elections. The meeting, to be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will be held through video conferencing, a state unit leader familiar the development said.

The screening committee that Congress national general secretary Ajay Maken heads has held four meetings and arrived at consensus for 60 seats, mostly held by the party in the present assembly.

On Tuesday, Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary had stated that the party would release the first list of candidates in a week. The screening committee, which has CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, state campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar as members, has also decided to hold its meetings through video conferencing.