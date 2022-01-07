Home / Cities / Others / Congress CEC to meet tomorrow
others

Congress CEC to meet tomorrow

Candidates for Punjab assembly elections are expected to be finalised; the screening committee that Congress national general secretary Ajay Maken heads has held four meetings
The Congress CEC meeting, to be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will be held through video conferencing. (HT Photo)
The Congress CEC meeting, to be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will be held through video conferencing. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Congress has convened a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on January 8 to discuss the first list of party candidates for Punjab assembly elections. The meeting, to be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will be held through video conferencing, a state unit leader familiar the development said.

The screening committee that Congress national general secretary Ajay Maken heads has held four meetings and arrived at consensus for 60 seats, mostly held by the party in the present assembly.

On Tuesday, Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary had stated that the party would release the first list of candidates in a week. The screening committee, which has CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, state campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar as members, has also decided to hold its meetings through video conferencing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out