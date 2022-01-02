Congress gave SC CM to Punjab after 72 years: Sidhu in Phagwara

Phagwara Even as political observers say that Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi are not on the same page, Sidhu had words for praise for Channi on Sunday.

“Within a short time of appointment, the current Punjab CM has paved the way for an enterprising state and displayed hope for equality in the system,” Sidhu said in a press note that his office released of a rally that Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal had organised. At the rally, Sidhu praised the fact that women outnumbered men.

“Punjab got a Scheduled Caste (SC) chief minister after 72 years. A new Punjab is emerging and Punjabis will write a fresh script in the new era because new people have come, while people like former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who looted the state, are not to seen,” he told the rally.

Sidhu alleged that the BJP was arm-twisting political leaders to leave the Congress by using central investigating agencies. “Our manifesto will not have 5,000 promises, but only a 13-point agenda, meant for the poor, the labourer and farmer, and not for the 1%, who are already elite people.”

He launched an attack on the SAD, alleging that their workers spread lawlessness in the state. “Arvind Kejriwal is running a factory of lies, as he has failed to deliver in the national capital.”

On the post-matric scholarship scheme, Sidhu alleged, “The rupees mutli-crore scam in the scholarship scheme for the SC students occurred under the Akalis between 2012-17 by creating fake colleges and admissions. If anyone from the Congress party committed wrong, then he should be punished as we will not defend him.”

He added that the NDA government had failed to check runaway inflation, and on top of it was charging unjustified taxes. “I have chosen the Punjab Model with utmost care and for that reason it has accounted for the fact there is a huge population of Punjab, which are NRIs. They need to be valued. It is proposed that a single window clearance portal for NRIs be formed with access to property and land related work to weed out delays, harassment and additional effort,” Sidhu claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON