Congress govt’s lack of will weakened sacrilege probe: AAP

Faridkot AAP leader and former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has said that the lack of intent shown by the Congress government had weakened the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases investigation in courts. He said this at the Behbal Kalan village in Faridkot district, where he met Sukhraj Singh, son of 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing victim Bhagwan Krishan Singh, whose protest sit-in for justice, entered the eighth day on Thursday

