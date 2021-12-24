Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress govt's lack of will weakened sacrilege probe: AAP
others

Congress govt’s lack of will weakened sacrilege probe: AAP

The former policeman, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, is now an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and met the son of Behbal Kalan firing incident
The former Punjab Police Kunwar Vijay Pratap said the sacrilege probe was weakened in courts due to the lack of intent from Congress government. (HT photo)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Faridkot AAP leader and former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has said that the lack of intent shown by the Congress government had weakened the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases investigation in courts. He said this at the Behbal Kalan village in Faridkot district, where he met Sukhraj Singh, son of 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing victim Bhagwan Krishan Singh, whose protest sit-in for justice, entered the eighth day on Thursday

