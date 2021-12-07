Congress MLA Ravi Naik resigns ahead of joining BJP

Congress MLA and former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik on Tuesday resigned as an MLA ahead of a planned entry into the BJP scheduled for later in the evening.

Naik’s exit does not come as a surprise to the Goa Congress which gave up on the politician after his sons quit the party in August 2020 and joined the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It will be Naik’s second entry to the BJP having joined the party back in 2000. He served as a deputy chief minister to Manohar Parrikar after the latter engineered a split in the Goa Congress then led by chief minister Francisco Sardinha, who himself led a faction of Congress MLAs that dethroned his predecessor chief minister Luizinho Faleiro.

Naik didn’t specify reasons for his resignation but said he would speak about the issue in the evening, at his planned induction. “I have resigned as an MLA. I will speak about it later in the evening,” Naik said as he exited the Goa Legislative Assembly after submitting his resignation.

Naik is the third MLA in recent weeks to resign following Luizinho Faleiro who joined the TMC and Jayesh Salgaocar of the Goa Forward who also joined the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naik was widely speculated to be joining the BJP despite ‘on the record’ denials by both the Naik camp and the BJP camp who were insisting that no final decision was taken.

Congress leaders said the veteran politician has been considered persona non grata for all practical purposes by the party leadership after his two sons, Ritesh and Roy, joined the BJP in August last year.

Naik, a veteran politician spent a little over two years as Goa chief minister across multiple terms whilst also having served as a member of parliament for a brief term between 1998 and 1999 representing North Goa.

Naik brings with him a controversial past with the mother of murdered British teenager Scarlett Keeling testifying before the trial court that Naik, who was the then home minister under the Digambar Kamat government, was protecting his son Roy Naik, who she alleged was among those who supplied drugs to her daughter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scarlett Keeling, a British teenager, was found dead, unclothed on the Anjuna beach in Goa with the police initially saying she died of drowning.

The state BJP had earlier justified Roy’s joining the BJP last year saying, it was not the same Roy they had accused in the past of being involved in the drug trade.

“There are so many Roys. This is Roy Ravi Naik. Our party has never made any allegation against Roy Ravi Naik, if you have the proof, please show me. Then I will speak,” state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said in August 2020.

Besides Ravi Naik, independent MLA and minister of art and culture in the Pramod Sawant cabinet Govind Gaude who was elected with the support of the BJP is expected to join the BJP in the coming weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}