One-day Manipur assembly session adjourned sine die amid pandemonium by Cong MLAs

The one-day session of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly was adjourned sine die following pandemonium by Congress MLAs on Tuesday. The session was the first one to be held after the ethnic clashes between Meitei and tribal Kuki communities started on May 3. Ten Kuki MLAs, including two ministers, were absent in the day’s session. (ANI File Photo)

The assembly session began its proceedings at 11am but it was adjourned for 30 minutes by Speaker Th Satyabrata as five Congress MLAs, led by legislature party leader O Ibobi Singh, continued to shout slogans and created an uproar in the House .

The Speaker further adjourned the House sine die at 11.41am as pandemonium continued.

Ten Kuki MLAs, including two ministers Letpao Haokip(Horticulture)and Nemcha Kipgen (Commerce & Industries), were absent in the day’s session. They had earlier said that the situation in Imphal Valley was not safe for them to attend the session. However, all 10 Naga MLAs were present in the House.

People familiar with the matter said that 6 six of the 10 Kuki MLAs had sought leave from the session by submitting their respective applications to the assembly secretariat.

It may be noted that the last assembly was adjourned sine die on March 3, 2023. The ethnic clashes in the state has so far claimed more than 160 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people besides burning many villages.