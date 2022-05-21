Congress party leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 31st death anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary by city and district Congress committee workers at Anand Bhawan— the ancestral home of the Nehru family — by garlanding his portrait, on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the gathering of congressmen, who had arrived to pay homage to their late leader, All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Shekhar Bahuguna said that Rajiv Gandhi was known for his policies and for building an India of the 21st century. He said that if India is enjoying the technological advancements, its foundations were laid down by Rajiv Gandhi, who believed in value-based politics, he added.

The meeting was presided over by Congress city unit president Pradeep Anshuman, who said that the former PM made history by lowering the voters’ age from 21 to 18 years. The meeting was conducted by UPCC member Kishore Varshney. He said that Rajiv’s work in promoting information technology (IT) was revolutionary.

Rajiv Gandhi was India’s youngest Prime Minister, who took an oath of office in 1984 after the assassination of his mother and India’s former PM Indira Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi became the PM at the age of 40. He served as the PM till 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PHOTO: Congressmen paying tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT)