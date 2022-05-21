Congress party leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 31st death anniversary
Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary by city and district Congress committee workers at Anand Bhawan— the ancestral home of the Nehru family — by garlanding his portrait, on Saturday.
Addressing the gathering of congressmen, who had arrived to pay homage to their late leader, All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Shekhar Bahuguna said that Rajiv Gandhi was known for his policies and for building an India of the 21st century. He said that if India is enjoying the technological advancements, its foundations were laid down by Rajiv Gandhi, who believed in value-based politics, he added.
The meeting was presided over by Congress city unit president Pradeep Anshuman, who said that the former PM made history by lowering the voters’ age from 21 to 18 years. The meeting was conducted by UPCC member Kishore Varshney. He said that Rajiv’s work in promoting information technology (IT) was revolutionary.
Rajiv Gandhi was India’s youngest Prime Minister, who took an oath of office in 1984 after the assassination of his mother and India’s former PM Indira Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi became the PM at the age of 40. He served as the PM till 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.
PHOTO: Congressmen paying tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT)
Trustee arrested for duping Central government of ₹59.89 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Friday arrested a 59-year-old trustee of Shri Arvindo Institute of Applied Scientific Research Trust for allegedly causing a loss of ₹58.89 crore to the government of India through a donation racket. The arrested trustee, Umesh Nagda, who trades in spices, is based in Andheri East. He was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to police custody up to May 31.
BMC gives Ranas 7 days to remove illegal constructions from Khar residence
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has given seven days' time to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to remove illegal constructions from their Khar residence. They said that if the couple fail to comply, then the civic body will itself remove the same. The Saturday notice was issued in response to the reply given by the Ranas on May 19 to the BMC show cause notice given on May 10.
Eye on tax: Citizens avail rebate scheme, PMC collects ₹557 crore revenue
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has collected more property tax revenue till May 21, 2022 as compared to last year. According to PMC officials, tax payers are willing to take benefit of 10 and five per cent rebate in tax. Last year, till May 20, the civic body had collected ₹450 crore in revenue. Citizens who pay the tax in the first two months are eligible for rebate in general tax.
Loan sharks booked for circulating morphed pictures of Vikhroli woman
Mumbai: The Vikhroli police have registered a case against loan recovery agents of two instant loan applications for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old Mumbai woman by circulating her morphed photographs with her family, relatives, and colleagues to extract money, despite repayment of the loan amount. On May 8, while browsing Facebook, she came across an advertisement for a mobile application for providing instant loans.
Locals stock up on edible oil after tanker turns turtle
Mumbai With inflation pushing up the prices of essential commodities, including something as staple as edible oil, residents of Tawa and nearby villages off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway were in for a treat when a tanker with 12,000 litres of unfiltered groundnut edible oil turned turtle on Saturday morning. A tanker was moving from a Surat oil mill to Mumbai for further filtration when the driver, Vishwas Hanumant Galande (30), lost control of the vehicle.
