‘Congress wants to divide Hindus’: PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi’s caste census remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s “Jitni Abadi Utna Haq” (The greater the population, the greater the rights) remark over Bihar’s caste census and said that the Congress wants to divide Hindus and destroy the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Mahasankalp’ rally at Jagdalpur in poll bound Chhattigarh’s Bastar on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ‘Parivartan Mahasankalp’ rally at Jagdalpur in poll bound Chhattigarh’s Bastar, Modi also said that the poor are the biggest caste and the biggest population in the country and asked if the Congress has ditched its “minorities have the first right” position.

“Since yesterday, the Congress started creating a narrative. They say, ‘Jitni Abadi Utna Haq’. I say that if there is the any largest population in the country, it’s of the poor and hence for me the poor are the biggest population, and the welfare of the poor is my aim.” Modi said.

“What would the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh be thinking? Former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh used to say that the minorities have the first right on the resources of the country and that too the Muslims, but now the Congress is saying that the population will decide who will have the first right. Does Congress now want to reduce the rights of the minorities?” he added.

He further said, “If it is going to be decided according to population, then who will have the first right? Who has the bigger population? Who will have the right? Congress must clarify whether the rights will be given according to the population? Does Congress want to decrease the rights of the minorities?”

“Should Hindus, who have the largest population, come forward and take all their rights?” Modi asked the Congress.

Modi also said that the Congress was not being run by leaders but in collusion with anti-national forces and alleged that it also has a secret pact with another country.

“I have been saying this for a long time and I am repeating again that the Congress party is no longer being run by the Congress people, Congress people are not running the Congress party, the big leaders of the Congress are not saying anything. Their opinion is not asked, nor do they dare to speak even after seeing all this,” he said.

“Now the Congress has been outsourced. Congress is now being run by people behind the scenes, people who are playing such games and who are in collusion with anti-national forces. Congress is trying to divide the Hindus of the country and destroy this nation,” Modi alleged.

Asserting his claims that he made all schemes for the poor, he said, “For me, the poor in this country are the biggest caste. If the poor are looked after well, the country will automatically be well.”

He further said that till now, Congress has not disclosed its secret pact with some other country.

“After the agreement, Congress is taking pleasure in speaking against India. It has been enjoying presenting the good things of India in a bad light. It seems their love for the country has declined,” he said.

He also accused the Congress of converting ‘loktantra’ (democracy) to ‘loottantra’ (corruption) and ‘prjatantra’ (democracy) to ‘parivartantra’ (dynasty).

Modi also blamed the Congress government in Chhattisgarh for corruption and increasing crime.

“Sometimes it seems that there is a competition going on between Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as to where the maximum number of crimes takes place. Development in Chhattisgarh is only visible either in posts and banners or in the coffers of Congress leaders,” he said.

He said the Congress has a track record of looting natural resources of Chhattisgarh and he will not allow the party to take over the Nagarnar steel plant.

“Congress is trying to take over the Nagarnar steel plant by spreading lies. It is the guarantee of Modi that it will not happen. Bastar’s brother and sister are the owners of this steel plant. You have rights on it. Congress will not be given chance to encroach upon it,” Modi said targeting Congress which on Tuesday observed Bastar bandh alleging that the Centre was planning to privatise Nagarnar steel plant.

He claimed that Congress did not want the steel plant to open in Bastar because it wanted to commit corruption in raw materials.

“Neither the CM nor his ministers attended the inauguration and foundation stone laying function of the development projects today which show they have no concern for development and welfare of the state,” he said.

He also accused the Congress of converting ‘loktantra’ (democracy) to ‘lootantra’ (corruption) and ‘prajatantra’ (democracy) to ‘parivartantra’ (dynasty).

The story will be updated when the Congress responds to PM Modi’s charges.

Commenting on Bihar’s caste census data, Rahul Gandhi on Monday said in a post on X, “The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC + SC + ST are 84% there. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India’s budget! Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights – this is our pledge.”

Chhattisgarh is slated to go to polls later this year. Elections are also due in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan by the year end.

