Congressmen turn beggars to seek votes in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: A group of Congressmen on Friday turned beggars outside the Abdullah mosque at Katju Road, to seek votes for the party candidate Tasleemuddin contesting from Allahabad West assembly constituency for the state assembly polls.

Party’s district spokesman Haseeb Ahmad said “A group of Congress workers turned beggars seeking support for the party candidate in fray from Allahabad West seat. We opted for this unique idea to garner the support for the party candidate and appealed to ‘namazis’ who came out from mosque after offering Friday prayers, to vote in favour of the party.”

With polling date of February 27 drawing near, the workers of all political parties, including Congress, are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters and they are also devising novel plans to win them over.

Acting on their plans, a group of Congress workers reached outside the Abdullah mosque with posters and handbills, and started seeking votes from namazis once they came out from the mosque after offering prayers.

Congress workers also apprised voters about the reasons as to why they were begging for votes claiming that they want to change the state government in the state in this assembly polls.

UPCC general secretary Mukund Tiwari said, “Right from the time AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has started campaigning in the state and raising public welfare issues, people have started looking towards Congress to shoulder overall development of the state and improve law and order condition.”

He further added that people were feeling cheated by the BJP-led state government and wanted a change.