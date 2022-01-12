Congress’s 10-day padyatra: Second FIR against DK Shivakumar, 39 others for Covid norms violation

Bengaluru: As the Karnataka Congress continued its ‘padayatra’ (march) demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, police registered second FIR against state party chief DK Shivakumar and several other leaders for violating Covid-19 curbs.

According to the police, around 40 people, including Shivakumar and Congress MP D K Suresh, have been named in the FIR. “The FIR has been filed at Sathanur police station of Ramanagara district on Monday for violating Covid-19 norms,” said a police officer.

On Sunday, the first FIR was registered against 30 people for violating Covid-19 norms in the 10-day Congress’s padayatra, demanding for implementation of Mekedatu project, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed to. The padyatra covered a distance of about 14.3 km from Kanakapura to Chikkenahalli, with participation of hundreds of Congress workers and supporters. The padayatra spanning a distance of nearly 139 km is scheduled to conclude at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on January 19.

On Tuesday, a video of senior Congress leader Shivakumar sneezing several times while walking without a mask was posted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its official Twitter handle, with a caption saying “visible symptoms of Covid-19”. It also termed the Shivaumar’s action as a “super spreader” and said the march was “politically motivated” and not being done for the welfare of the state.

HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, meanwhile, slammed Shivakumar, who reportedly refused to take a Covid-19 test after the padayatra.

A video of Shivakumar refusing to give his sample to a health official, who came to collect it on Sunday night, was also circulated on social media. The official who visited Shivakumar has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. Soon after, Shivakumar accused the government of trying to “infect” him with Covid-19 by exposing him to an official who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Additional District Commissioner who came to test me last night has tested COVID-19 positive. He was sent to make sure that I get infected and test positive. The Government wants to make me a primary contact of the COVID positive person and that is why the official had been sent,” Shivakumar alleged on Monday.

“This may not be the idea of Chief Minister. But the Health Minister (K. Sudhakar) is capable of doing it,” he further alleged.

Shivakumar’s brother and Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh, former Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, H Anjaneya, and party leaders like- Narayanaswamy, Motamma, P T Parameshwara Naik, Dhruvanarayana, are among those mentioned in the second FIR.

They have been booked for violation of guidelines, gathering in huge numbers, without wearing masks and maintaining social distance, under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act and sections of IPC, the FIR said.

The Karnataka government has imposed a curfew on weekends and restricted public gatherings amid surge in cases of Covid-19. It has also imposed a night curfew and prohibited all rallies and protests.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Earlier too on July 12, 2021, Bommai had said that the Centre will have to give clearance to the project as per law and there is no reason the state government will stop the project.

With agency inputs