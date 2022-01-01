Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Cong’s Lali Majithia joins AAP
Cong’s Lali Majithia joins AAP

Punjab AAP coincharge Raghav Chadha said Lali Majithia will be their candidate from Majitha constituency; the Congress has accused Majitha of betraying the party
Lali Majithia is a known face in the Congress and had been with the party for over two decades; he had quit as chairman-cum-director of Pungrain on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amritsar Senior Taksali leader of the Congress from the Majha region, Sukhjinder Raj Singh, aka, Lali Majithia joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in presence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar on Saturday. He had been with the Congress for two decades.

Lali Majithia resigned as the chairman-cum-director of Punjab Pungrain on Thursday, accusing the state government of mishandling of sacrilege and drugs issue and will contest against SAD leader and former Punjab cabinet Bikram Majithia from Majitha. “We are sure that Lali will win the seat by defeating Majithia from Majitha constituency,” said Raghav Chadha, AAP’s Punjab co-incharge.

The move is seen as a setback for the Congress; on Tuesday, two Congress MLAs from Gurdaspur district — Fateh Jung Bajwa and Balwinder Singh Ladi — had joined the BJP. Lali, who had been sidelined for at least four-and-a-half years, was given the plump post as the Pungrain chairman by former CM Captain Amarinder Singh in June.

Amarinder had brought Lali to the fore to counter his rebels from the Majha region, after his ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Sukh Sarkaria, among other MLAs, had opened a front against Amarinder for not acting against Majithia.

“The state government has failed to nab Majithia who has been booked in a drug case. Has he gone underground? The government is deliberately not arresting him. There has been no justice in sacrilege cases,” Lali has said in the past

Congress’s Amritsar-rural district president Bhagwan Singh Sachhar said, “Lali was given top posts even after he had lost several elections. He has betrayed the party.”

