Construction ban lifted as air improves slightly, schools reopen in Gurugram

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday allowed the resumption of construction and demolition activities in the National Capital Region, including Gurugram, in the wake of an improvement in air quality over the past few days.

The commission first banned construction and demolition activities across NCR on November 16, 2021, which remained effective till November 21. The prohibition on construction activities in NCR was, however, reimposed on November 24. On December 17, the central air quality panel extended the ban but with relaxations to construction activities for health care facilities and public projects such as highways and flyovers.

In its latest order, the CAQM said that air quality index (AQI) in the national capital has improved and has been in the “poor” category for the past three days. Meteorological and weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department also indicates a continuation of this favourable trend of wind speed and climatic conditions which will facilitate dispersion of pollutants from the region, the order said.

“Construction and demolition (C&D) activities in NCR shall now be permitted, with immediate effect subject to persons/ agencies undertaking C&D activities strictly complying with directions/orders for dust control norms issued by the Commission from time to time as well as those under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and various CPCB guidelines in this regard,” said the order.

On Monday, Gurugram recorded ‘poor’ quality of air for the third consecutive day with an AQI of 284, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin. On Sunday, the city had recorded an AQI of 207.

“This direction, however, is not applicable in respect of proponents/units where specific orders have been issued for stopping/suspension of C&D activities and such units/proponents shall not resume C&D activities based on this direction,” the order said.

In Haryana, the CAQM had ordered closure of operations of at least 23 construction units in the 14 NCR districts till December 5.

The commission further said that field level inspection and monitoring will be underway to ensure there are no violations of the norms.

The states of Haryana and Rajasthan have also been given time till January 20 to set up a web portal where daily updates can be uploaded by different construction units.

An official from the CAQM said, “These portals are important for online and remote monitoring. Our flying squads will continue ground level monitoring and also check the sites that are uploading the details regularly.”

Real estate developers said that lifting the construction ban would help all the stakeholders of the industry, particularly labour, which was on the verge of returning to home states. “The work at sites will start and economic activity will resume. We want the government to consider this duration of ban as extended period for a project as this happens every year,” said Praveen Jain, chairman, National Real Estate Development Council.

Prashant Solomon, spokesperson, Credai (NCR), said that in future the government should invite the developers before taking a call on the ban. “The decisions need to be taken holistically so that the real estate sector in NCR does not suffer. This has become a regular phenomenon. We have a whole year to plan measures and implement the same at our sites to curb pollution,” he said.

Meanwhile, schools for classes 6-12 reopened in the city on Monday after a gap of 17 days. Schools in NCR were closed due to deterioration in the air quality on December 3 on the direction of the CAQM.

Aparna Erry, principal of DAV Public School in Sector 14, said, “We opened the school on Monday for senior classes but attendance was very thin. Due to the cold wave, many students are not attending offline classes. We will see the attendance through the week and take a call on starting classes for the junior section.”

The private schools’ association in the city said that schools did reopen on Monday after a gap of more than two weeks but will soon be closed due to winter break.

Col Pratap Singh, district president of Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference, said, “Both parents and children are quite affected with schools being opened and shut so frequently. Now, with the latest directions, schools have reopened today but they will start closing down again within a week for winter break which usually continues till mid-January. Attendance was thin on Monday and is likely to continue to remain poor throughout the week due to the cold conditions.”

