Kochi, Relentless harassment by a former client led Kerala High Court lawyer and former senior government pleader P G Manu to take his own life, according to the police team investigating his suicide. Continuous harassment, insult in front of family led to suicide of former govt pleader: Police

Manu had also served as counsel for the National Investigation Agency in Kerala.

He was found dead at his rented accommodation in Kollam district on April 13 and his former client, Johnson Joy was arrested on Wednesday on charges of abetting suicide and extortion and under relevant sections of SC, ST Act.

Joy , a resident of Piravom in Ernakulam district, was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody, according to the police.

Police said it was investigating the involvement of more persons in the case as Manu was subjected to pressure through some friends and certain online media platforms.

According to the police, Joy had been previously arrested by the Ernakulam Rural Police in October last year in connection with an attempt to murder case.

While he was in jail, his wife approached Manu seeking legal assistance in the matter.

But, after securing bail, Joy accused Manu of sexually abusing his wife and later allegedly told the lawyer that the matter could be settled if he offered an apology, police said.

Manu had been arrested last year in a similar case of allegedly sexually assaulting a female client and was out on bail.

He had also resigned from the post of senior government pleader on November 30 last year.

Fearing that a fresh sexual abuse case could result in the cancellation of his existing bail, Manu, accompanied by his wife and sister, went to Joy’s residence, police said.

There, they were coerced into apologising to Joy’s wife. The apology was recorded on a mobile phone and Joy slapped Manu and verbally abused him with casteist slurs in front of his wife and sister, police said.

The video shows that the accused repeatedly asked him to end his life, a police officer said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kollam City S Shareef, who is leading the investigation, said that the probe is currently ongoing and details of other individuals involved cannot be disclosed at this stage.

Manu was found hanging in a rented house at Anandavaleeswaram, near Kollam, where he had been staying for professional purposes.

The preliminary inquiry initially indicated suicide, but an examination of Manu's mobile phone revealed elements of blackmail and abetment to suicide, police said.

Manu, a native of Piravom, is an accused in a case pertaining to raping a woman who approached him for legal assistance. The Supreme Court granted him bail in this case earlier this year.

Recently, a video emerged showing Manu and his family visiting the residence of another woman to offer an apology in connection with a fresh sexual harassment allegation.

Police said Manu was under severe mental distress following the incident.

Joy is accused of recording and circulating the video in which Manu is seen apologising, according to police sources.

Investigators revealed that Joy had allegedly demanded financial compensation to settle the matter, but Manu declined. The video was then posted on social media and it went viral.

The ACP said they are looking into all possible angles and the inquiry is progressing.

