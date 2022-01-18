Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cooperate in 100% vaccination of eligible students: UPSA to parents

Unaided Private School Association (UPSA) in Uttar Pradesh has appealed to the parents to cooperate with the schools in achieving full vaccination of students in 15 years to 18 years age group
Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Unaided Private School Association (UPSA) in Uttar Pradesh has appealed to the parents to cooperate with the schools in achieving full vaccination of students in 15 years to 18 years age group.

UPSA president Anil Agarwal also said that the district administration would honour first 10 schools to complete full vaccination with a citation.

“The initiative of the district administration is aimed at ensuring maximum vaccination that is necessary for students. I hope that all the parents will cooperate and over the next 2 days, schools and parents will jointly help in achieving the target of 100% vaccination,” he said. “Maximum vaccinations are the need of the hour. Like other age groups, the 15 years to 18 years age group is also at risk and thus ensuring that our young population remains protected is our duty and responsibility,” he said.

Reverse ‘no-fee-hike’ order

The UPSA has appealed to the additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla to withdraw the order of preventing private schools from increasing fees.

“Schools are under pressure from teachers and nonteaching staff who are demanding salary hike. Without fee hike, school management would find it difficult to manage their affairs,” Agarwal said.

“Due to Covid-19, schools have suffered financially and the number of students enrolled with the schools has also declined. There is pressure to increase salaries of all teaching and nonteaching staff. That is why, the state government is expected to reconsider the no-fee-hike decision,” he added.

