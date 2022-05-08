Cop rapes relative’s minor daughter in UP’s Aligarh, held

A cop was arrested and subsequently suspended for allegedly raping a minor daughter of his relative in Aligarh district.

The accused cop was posted at Dibai police station of Bulandshahar district.

Superintendent of police (SP), Aligarh (rural), Shubham Patel confirmed that the accused cop, Dharam Singh was arrested and sent to jail after being produced before the court in Aligarh on Saturday.

A case has been registered at Atrauli police station of Aligarh district against the accused, a resident of Atrauli area of Aligarh.

“A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and under relevant section of POCSO Act because the victim is a minor. The accused cop, deputed with Dial 112 at Dibai police station of Bulandshahar district, has been suspended by SSP Bulandshahar,” the SP said.

Police said the accused had reached his village in Atrauli area of Aligarh district few days ago. The victim girl had arrived as guest of a family related to family of the accused; the police added.

Police sources revealed that on Friday night around 9.30 pm the accused took the 16-year-old victim, with him on his motorcycle.

The accused took the girl to a vacant plot and allegedly raped her. He also assaulted the victim who somehow managed to escape and informed her family who approached the Atrauli police. The accused had fled by the time the case was registered but was later arrested from Ganeshpur Dibai road, police said.