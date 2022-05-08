Cop rapes relative’s minor daughter in UP’s Aligarh, held
A cop was arrested and subsequently suspended for allegedly raping a minor daughter of his relative in Aligarh district.
The accused cop was posted at Dibai police station of Bulandshahar district.
Superintendent of police (SP), Aligarh (rural), Shubham Patel confirmed that the accused cop, Dharam Singh was arrested and sent to jail after being produced before the court in Aligarh on Saturday.
A case has been registered at Atrauli police station of Aligarh district against the accused, a resident of Atrauli area of Aligarh.
“A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and under relevant section of POCSO Act because the victim is a minor. The accused cop, deputed with Dial 112 at Dibai police station of Bulandshahar district, has been suspended by SSP Bulandshahar,” the SP said.
Police said the accused had reached his village in Atrauli area of Aligarh district few days ago. The victim girl had arrived as guest of a family related to family of the accused; the police added.
Police sources revealed that on Friday night around 9.30 pm the accused took the 16-year-old victim, with him on his motorcycle.
The accused took the girl to a vacant plot and allegedly raped her. He also assaulted the victim who somehow managed to escape and informed her family who approached the Atrauli police. The accused had fled by the time the case was registered but was later arrested from Ganeshpur Dibai road, police said.
-
3 bodies fished out of two canal streams in Hadapsar
The fire brigade along with local rescuers pulled out three bodies from two places in a canal in Hadapsar - Shinde Vasti and Vaiduwadi - on Sunday. Among the bodies, all were male, according to a statement by the Pune fire brigade. The fire brigade got help from a rescuer, Bacchusingh Taak, in retrieving the bodies. The bodies are suspected to have flown downstream with the canal water.
-
Nilgiri Infracity fraud: Varanasi police to confiscate assets of company CMD, others
Illegally acquired properties worth ₹13.6 crore of Nilgiri Infracity company's chief managing director Vikas Singh, his wife and company managing director Ritu Singh besides partners Palash Mishra and Pradeep Yadav will be confiscated, said police. A copy of the confiscation order had been sent to the district magistrates of Chandauli and Varanasi, Police commissioner A Satish Ganesh added. Earlier, cases were registered after several people filed complaints alleging that Nilgiri Infracity's directors had committed a large-scale fraud.
-
Mumbai to get ‘Democracy Square’ near Azad Maidan
Mumbai: The city is set to get a 'Democracy Square' with a unique 'Kinetic structure' installation at a traffic island near Azad Maidan off MG Road in South Mumbai. The project, aimed at representing the Indian democracy, will be undertaken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) planning department. The installation will be funded by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's local area development funds.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row spills, Muthalik says Karnataka temples to play hymn at 5 am
Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.
-
Bommai not elected CM, was appointed in exchange for money: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money. The allegation comes days after senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's claims that he was approached by some people, offering the state chief minister's position, in exchange for ₹2,500 crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics