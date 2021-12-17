Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Corrupt, criminals will face strict action: Channi

The Punjab CM added no one will be spared, if they broke any law and misused government resources, as laid foundations stones of developmental projects in Ludhiana
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi at an event in Ludhiana on Thursday. He added action against wrongdoers will be taken as per law, irrespective of their social status. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said those involved in sand mafia, sacrilege, irrigation scam or corruption in post-matric scholarship scheme will face strict action.

“I am issuing a warning to those involved in any wrongdoing or the perpetrators of heinous crimes that they will be caught and awarded the strictest of punishment as per law. Action will be taken, irrespective of the social status of the person,” the CM said, after laying the foundation stone of a slew of development projects in Ludhiana.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stones of the Ravidass Auditorium, the East-end club, the Special Park Static compactor, Commercial and exhibition centre and others, Channi claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its nation convener were hypocrites. “Kejriwal’s promises are nothing, but a bunch of lies,” he alleged.

Listing the pro-people initiatives of his government, he said power bill arrears of 1,500 crore had been waived; power rates for domestic consumers have been reduced by 3 per unit, build of 1200 crore have been waived off in respect of motors in rural areas, water charges brought down to 50, rates for sand have also been reduced.

