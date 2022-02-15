Couple robbed at gunpoint near Hindon barrage in Ghaziabad

A couple from Indirapuram was robbed and fired upon by two motorcycle-borne men near the Hindon barrage area on Tuesday morning. The police said they have launched a manhunt to nab the perpetrators and are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area.

Police identified the victims as Anuj Agarwal, the owner of an auto parts business in Kashmere Gate, Delhi, and his wife Radhika. The couple, who live in Ahimsa Khand, Indirapuram, said they had driven to the Hindon barrage to feed birds.

“While we were sitting in our car, two men on a motorcycle halted near us and asked us for directions. They suddenly pulled out a gun and pointed it at me. They snatched my gold chain and asked my wife to give them hers too, but I told them it was made of artificial metal. When they left, I decided to give chase,” Agarwal said.

Agarwal said he chased them for a couple of hundred metres near Vasundhara, ramming the motorcycle at least twice.

“When I first rammed their motorcycle, one of them shot at us. The bullet hit the windscreen of my car, but I continued to give chase. They shot at us again, but missed. When I rammed their motorcycle a second time, they fell. They had their weapons out, but managed to get back on the bike and flee,” Agarwal said.

He said that he could recall some of the numbers on the motorcycle’s registration plate and had informed the police.

The police said they registered a case regarding robbery and attempt to murder against the two unidentified suspects at Indirapuram police station.

“We have launched a manhunt and are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area. The victims have also given us some clues. We will arrest the two suspects soon. They fired at the couple during the chase and finally managed to escape. Our teams have started working on the case,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

