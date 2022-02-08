Home / Cities / Others / Court rejects second bail plea of Tikunia violence accused
Court rejects second bail plea of Tikunia violence accused

After hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defense, the sessions judge rejected the bail application of Tikunia violence accused
Tikunia violence case. (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByDeo Kant Pandey

Lakhimpur Kheri: District and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra on Monday rejected the second bail application of Tikunia violence accused, Shishupal. He is one of the 14 accused persons named in the case (FIR number 219).

District government counsel (DGC), criminal, Arvind Tripathi said that hearing on the bail application of Shishupal was held in the district and sessions court. After hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defense on the bail plea, the sessions judge rejected his bail application.

Meanwhile, Kamaljeet Singh, another accused in the violence case (FIR number 220), moved his bail application in the court on Monday. The court fixed February 15 as the date of hearing on Kamaljeet’s bail plea, the DGC informed.

