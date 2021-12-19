Covid 3rd wave: Mock drill conducted to check medical preparedness in Varanasi

A mock drill to test medical preparedness in case of a third wave of Covid-19 infection was conducted at six community health centers (CHCs), divisional hospital in Kabirchaura, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital and Institute Of Medical Sciences-BHU in Varanasi on Saturday.

Preparedness of doctors and medical personnel, availability of medicines and functioning of medical equipments were tested during the drill.

Shortcomings in preparations for the management of Covid infection were identified and removed on the spot.

Superintendent in-charge, divisional hospital Kabir Chaura, Dr Prasanna Kumar said as part of the drill a person who was shown to be Covid infected was brought to the hospital in an ambulance in SSPG Divisional Hospital.

It took only four minutes to complete all the procedures related to his treatment. During this, all the concerned doctors and paramedical personnel successfully completed their tasks.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Chaudhary said that 30 beds equipped with oxygen facility and two ICU beds each have been kept ready at six community health centers including CHC Cholapur, CHC Arajiline, CHC Narpatpur, CHC Gangapur Pindra, CHC Hathi Bazar, CHC Misirpur.

Similarly, 64 pediatric beds with oxygen facility have been readied in Deendayal Hospital. Of these 20 are ICU beds. Similarly, pediatric beds with oxygen facility and ICU beds of Covid have been readied in IMS-BHU.

Dr Chaudhary informed that joint director Dr MP Singh, who was nominated by the directorate general of Medical Health Services, Lucknow, inspected the mock drill at Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital in presence of medical superintendent Dr RK Singh.

He said that additional chief medical officer Dr. SS Kanojia at CHC Cholapur, additional chief medical officer Dr AK Maurya at CHC Arajiline, deputy chief medical officer Dr Suresh Singh at CHC Narpatpur and additional chief medical officer Dr AK Gupta at CHC Gangapurand the concerned superintendent inspected the mock drill in Misirpur and Hathi Bazar.

In IMS-BHU, mock drill was completed under the supervision of senior medical officer, WHO, Dr Jayashilan and other pediatricians.

Dr Atul Singh informed that a total of 23 PSA oxygen plants have been installed in the district and all of these remained functional during the mock drill.

According to the covid-19 protocol, the child was examined by doctors and was taken to the ICU bed.

The chief medical officer praised all the doctors and medical personnel for the successful operation of the mock drill.