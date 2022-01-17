Covid restrictions in peak wedding season replace families’ joy with worry

Ludhiana As Covid rages across Punjab with positivity rate also pretty high, restrictions on social gatherings have upset plans of thousands of families, and almost all organisers, who hoped to be party to grand weddings.

The Punjab Marriage Palace and Resort Association (PMPARA) estimates that there are 70,000-odd weddings, scheduled at hotels, resorts, marriage palaces across Punjab from January 15 to February 28. With the number of people at gatherings restricted to 50 indoors and 100 for outdoor venues, plus the night curfew from 10pm to 5am, cancellations have become the order of the day.

NRIs are also in the state, especially for weddings of close relatives. On select dates, considered highly auspicious, there were hundreds of weddings planned in a day.

Deshraj Singh, general manager, Hotel Maharaja Regency on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana, says the panic is palpable and number of cancellations for weddings booked is at an all-time high. “There are days when we have three to four functions scheduled at the hotel in a single day. With timings being limited, there is utter panic and chaos in families,” he said, adding that 50% of bookings have been cancelled.

He added that for some families, guests have arrived from abroad and invites sent to 500-odd guests. “Advance payments have been made to photographers, caterers, make-up artists etc on the basis of normal estimate of guests. On postponing the function, payments become an issue, and if some parties decide do go ahead with the function, putting a limit on the guests becomes difficult,” he said.

Sukhdev Singh Sidhu, president, PMPARA, and owner of Chashme Shahi Resorts in Mohali, says, “In Punjab, people are known to spend and make weddings a gala affair. January 15 is considered to be the start of the wedding season, which lasts till February-end. With the restrictions in place, we are staring at huge losses.”

Rajnish Kalra, owner, Razzle Resorts on Pakhowal Road, said, “This is the season for caterers, decorators, jewellers and all industries attached to a wedding. There are people getting affected with Covid in large numbers within families and preparations have gone for a toss. Resorts have a capacity of over 1,000 and we can easily accommodate people with social distancing, but somehow the wedding and catering industry ends up bearing the brunt of such restrictions,” he said.