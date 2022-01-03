Covid surge: Physical meeting between inmates, kin suspended

PATNA: Amid the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the Bihar prisons department on Monday decided to suspend prisoners’ meeting their relatives from January 4 till January 31, people in the home department, aware of the development said.

During the pandemic, family members were allowed to speak to inmates through video calls, termed e-Mulaquat, introduced last year by the Bihar government. Prisoners are allowed “e-mulaqat” with family members thrice a month for 15 minutes each.

“In view of the rising trend of Covid-19 cases once again, it has been decided to suspend physical ‘mulaqat’ of all inmates of central jail, district jail, and sub-jail with family and friends with effect from Tuesday till January 31. The situation will be reviewed again on February 1”, read a letter issued by IG prison Manesh Kumar Meena.

Earlier in March 2020, the Bihar prisons department suspended such physical meetings and resumed on October 28 after hundreds of inmates of Beur central jail went on a hunger strike.

The total capacity of prisons in Bihar is 46,669, while the number of inmates had gone past 66,307 till December 31, as per official data.

