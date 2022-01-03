Home / Cities / Others / Covid surge: Physical meeting between inmates, kin suspended
others

Covid surge: Physical meeting between inmates, kin suspended

PATNA: Amid the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the Bihar prisons department on Monday decided to suspend prisoners’ meeting their relatives from January 4 till January 31, people in the home department, aware of the development said
Isolation Ward being prepared by healthcare workers in view of rising cases of new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron', at Patliputra Sports Complex, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI)
Isolation Ward being prepared by healthcare workers in view of rising cases of new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron', at Patliputra Sports Complex, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 10:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: Amid the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the Bihar prisons department on Monday decided to suspend prisoners’ meeting their relatives from January 4 till January 31, people in the home department, aware of the development said.

During the pandemic, family members were allowed to speak to inmates through video calls, termed e-Mulaquat, introduced last year by the Bihar government. Prisoners are allowed “e-mulaqat” with family members thrice a month for 15 minutes each.

“In view of the rising trend of Covid-19 cases once again, it has been decided to suspend physical ‘mulaqat’ of all inmates of central jail, district jail, and sub-jail with family and friends with effect from Tuesday till January 31. The situation will be reviewed again on February 1”, read a letter issued by IG prison Manesh Kumar Meena.

Earlier in March 2020, the Bihar prisons department suspended such physical meetings and resumed on October 28 after hundreds of inmates of Beur central jail went on a hunger strike.

The total capacity of prisons in Bihar is 46,669, while the number of inmates had gone past 66,307 till December 31, as per official data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out