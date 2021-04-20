Covid warriors back in the saddle ensuring service to those most in need

PUNE Many Covid warriors lost their lives during the first wave in 2020. Now, a harsher second wave has stuck in 2021, and Covid warriors are once again standing up bravely, and in numbers, to help the needy.

People in Khadki still recall the work of Munir Ramdurg, a vice-president of the Ammunition Factory workers’ union, who died of Covid-19 in September 2020. He actively helped Covid patients find beds in hospitals and also helped cremate those who passed away.

Same was the case with a 42-year-old traffic policeman from the Samarth Police Station, Rasta peth, who was known for his jolly nature and died in hospital in May 2020. He was on duty, before he tested positive for Covid. His name is being withheld to protect his family.

Now, HT has come across people from different fields who, once again, are sparing the time, energy, effort and money, to ensure society survives the second Covid-19 wave.

Food for thought

When Aakanksha Sadekar saw a tweet of a person not getting food for dinner, as online food delivery is only allowed till 8pm. Sadekar decided to provide a free tiffin service for those in need.

The initiative, which began on April 7 has seen Sadekar deliver 1,000 tiffins in Pune.

Her tweet on April 5 reads: “If you are in and around Pune and a healthcare worker, doctor or a medical student living alone, happy to cook extra food and drop it off so that you can go about saving lives and not have to survive on crass thing like Maggie”.

“My whole aim behind the initiative was to help people and one does not need to be a celebrity to do a good work. Any common person can do it and I hope more people come serve the society,” said Sadekar, a resident of Deccan Gymkhana.

“I am connecting more people so If I am not able to reach the concerned person then other people can deliver the food,” said Sadekar.

Free rickshaw ride for Covid patients

If you are a resident of Kothrud, Bavdhan, Warje, or Karvenagar and don’t have transport to go to a hospital, call Jahangir Pathan on 888883298/8888343766.

He will drop you at the hospital in his autorickshaw without charging a fare.

The resident of Shastri nagar, Kothrud, has taken 41 Covid patients to hospital in this second wave.

However, after he took a senior lady to Hinjewadi from Uttam nagar, doctors advised him home quarantine for eight days.

“My reports came negative and the doctor told me to get home isolated because I came in direct contact with the lady. The lady is also doing good right now,” said Pathan, who is now getting support from corporators Shraddha Prabhune and Alpana Warpe, who provided him with PPE kits.

“I have seen people running from such patients. Even their relatives do not come forward. I am doing it to serve the humanity as many people are struggling to get transport. My society people are very co-operative, as they don’t have any problem with my work,” added Pathan.

Delivery of oxygen concentrators

Sabir Shaikh is providing a free service delivering oxygen concentrators to people who are not getting beds in hospitals.

The oxygen concentrator runs on electricity and is used to increase oxygen levels. he level of oxygen should not be below 85.

“If the oxygen level is below 85 then the person needs hospitalisation. The machine is coming handy as many people are not getting beds. We provide machines for three days, so it gives support to the patient before s/he gets a bed in the hospital,” said Shaikh, who has brought 10 such machines and provided service to 50 people.

“With people not getting beds, 135 more people are waiting for the machine,” said Shaikh.

Free cab service for vaccination

Senior citizens in Pune and Mumbai don’t have to bother about their transportation as Mahindra Logistics has started a free cab service to vaccination centres.

Any citizen from Katraj, Kothrud, Bhosari, Pimple Saudgar or Kharadi needs to book the cab three hours in advance. Once the cab is booked the rest is taken care of by the company.

“Last year we gave free rides to non-Covid patients who wanted to go for dialysis and pregnant women. We want people to remain stress-free during the crisis situation and we are trying to help all who are calling us,” said Dnyaneshwar Shirsht, control tower executive.