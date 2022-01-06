Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Covid-19 cases’ spike: HC seeks UP govt reply on PIL on adequate ambulance staff
others

Covid-19 cases’ spike: HC seeks UP govt reply on PIL on adequate ambulance staff

In the petition, it was stated that in case of spread of the pandemic, and in order to maintain shifts of eight hours there is need of around 27,090 drivers and technical staff each for running ambulances
It was requested that for each ambulance, at least three drivers and three technical staff be appointed for their regular shift of eight hours (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByJitendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to apprise it with measures taken to maintain adequate numbers of drivers and staff in ‘108’ and ‘102’ ambulances, on a PIL raising the issue.

The bench comprising chief justice Rajesh Bindal and justice Piyush Agrawal passed the order, on Wednesday, on a public interest litigation filed by Bharatiya Majdur Sangh, Uttar Pradesh, a registered society.

According to the petitioner, the state government had purchased around 4,515 Ambulances in order to provide emergency medical transport services in Uttar Pradesh and in order to provide smooth running of these ambulances, an agreement was reached between the state government and the service provider companies. The purpose of these companies was to run the ambulances through a centralised call centre and also provide manpower including drivers and technical staff.

In the petition, it was stated that in case of spread of the pandemic, there may be a requirement of ambulance staff 24*7 and in order to maintain shifts of eight hours there is need of around 27,090 drivers and technical staff each for running 102 and 108 ambulances every day. However, only 6,000 drivers and technicians are hired by the company.

RELATED STORIES

Senior advocate RK Ojha assisted by advocates Gaurav Bishan and Sandeep argued, “During the second wave many ambulance drivers got infected and were quarantined for 14 days. If such a situation arises again, the state government and service providers must ensure sufficient staff for proper ambulance service in the state.

The petitioner had requested that for each ambulance, at least three drivers and three technical staff be appointed for their regular shift of eight hours as any shift of more than eight hours will overburden drivers and technical staff, increasing the risk of accidents and mishaps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Pulwama encounter
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Australia vs England, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score
Shantanu Thakur
India Covid cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP