Covid-19 cases’ spike: HC seeks UP govt reply on PIL on adequate ambulance staff

The Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to apprise it with measures taken to maintain adequate numbers of drivers and staff in ‘108’ and ‘102’ ambulances, on a PIL raising the issue.

The bench comprising chief justice Rajesh Bindal and justice Piyush Agrawal passed the order, on Wednesday, on a public interest litigation filed by Bharatiya Majdur Sangh, Uttar Pradesh, a registered society.

According to the petitioner, the state government had purchased around 4,515 Ambulances in order to provide emergency medical transport services in Uttar Pradesh and in order to provide smooth running of these ambulances, an agreement was reached between the state government and the service provider companies. The purpose of these companies was to run the ambulances through a centralised call centre and also provide manpower including drivers and technical staff.

In the petition, it was stated that in case of spread of the pandemic, there may be a requirement of ambulance staff 24*7 and in order to maintain shifts of eight hours there is need of around 27,090 drivers and technical staff each for running 102 and 108 ambulances every day. However, only 6,000 drivers and technicians are hired by the company.

Senior advocate RK Ojha assisted by advocates Gaurav Bishan and Sandeep argued, “During the second wave many ambulance drivers got infected and were quarantined for 14 days. If such a situation arises again, the state government and service providers must ensure sufficient staff for proper ambulance service in the state.

The petitioner had requested that for each ambulance, at least three drivers and three technical staff be appointed for their regular shift of eight hours as any shift of more than eight hours will overburden drivers and technical staff, increasing the risk of accidents and mishaps.