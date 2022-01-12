Covid-19 curbs will continue till end of January as cases rise: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: All Covid-19 restrictions in the state will continue till the end of January, said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, adding that deputy commissioners have been asked to order the closure of schools and other educational institutes based on the situation of cases in each district.

“The meeting discussed the rise in cases among school children. A decision has been taken to authorise the deputy commissioners of respective districts to take a call on closing schools based on the number of cases, reports from the BEOs and health officers,” read a communication from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

The decision came following a high-level meeting convened by the chief minister to review the pandemic situation in the state with senior government officials and members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19. The meeting was held virtually, which the CM attended from a personal residence in RT Nagar, a day after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Karnataka on Tuesday registered 14,473 new Covid-19 cases, with Bengaluru accounting for 10,800 new infections, the health department said in its bulletin. The active case tally of Bengaluru has gone past 59,000 while the tally in the state as on Tuesday rose to 73,260, the bulletin added. A total of five deaths related to Covid-19 were reported from across the state on Tuesday, taking the toll to 38,379.

The positivity rate in the state stood at 10.30%.

Health and family welfare minister Dr K Sudhakar, education minister BC Nagesh, home minister Araga Jnanendra, chief secretary P Ravikumar, TAC chairman Dr Sudarshan along with other members of the panel, and senior government officials participated in the meeting.

The daily night curfew and weekend lockdown restrictions imposed earlier in the state were to end on January 19. The education and health departments were directed to jointly conduct general health check-ups of all students in the schools across the state once a fortnight. Talukas as well as district hospitals have been asked to reserve children’s wards and ICUs for the treatment of Covid-infected children.

“The district health officers have also been directed to ensure sufficient stocks of the necessary medicines for the treatment of Covid positive children. The meeting directed the Senior Police Officers and Deputy Commissioners to strictly enforce the Covid restrictions in all public places,” read the statement.

It was also decided in the meeting that with Makara Sankranti, Vaikunta Ekadashi and other festivals coming up, the revenue and Muzrai departments will issue separate guidelines on the restrictions to be followed during the festivals in order to prevent the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Further, the chief minister also announced that strict action will be taken against public gatherings and those found to be violating the Covid-19 restrictions. Police have been directed to monitor public gatherings, especially ahead of the Makara Sankranti.

The meeting also decided that 27 new Covid care centres will be started in the city and the daily testing will be increased up to 130,000 within BBMP limits. The meeting directed officials to ensure that large gatherings of crowds were prevented in markets and other public places.

