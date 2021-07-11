Covid-19 infected mums likely to transfer antibodies to unborn babies, claims study by Pune hospital

PUNE A study conducted by paediatricians on Covid-19- positive pregnant women showed that the post- delivery, the children tested positive for antibodies in 75% of the cases sampled.

The babies tested positive for IgG positives, exhibited neutralising potential, suggestive of protection in early life.

The study also confirmed increased preterm deliveries in mothers with the Sars-CoV-2 infection.

Doctors also found that in rare cases there was vertical transmission of the infection per say.

At Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital, a team of eight doctors conducted a study on 57 pregnant women with Sars-CoV-2 and 59 neonates born between June and September 2020, when the city was facing its first wave.

The study found that 10 out of the 57 Covid-19 positive mothers were symptomatic. The duration between Covid-19 diagnosis and delivery was less than seven days in 82.4% of the cases. The study also found that it was rare, in 3.6% cases, based on samples collected from the nasal swab and blood, vertical transmission of the infection or antigens were found.

With regards to antibodies, which provide protection against infections, the study found that in 21.6% of the cases IgG anti-Sars-CoV-2 was found to be present, providing protection for the child in the long term. Predominant asymptomatic Sars-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy led to an effective transfer of antibodies in 51% neonates. Close to 75% of the IgG positives exhibited neutralising potential, suggestive of protection in early life.

For the control group, the study sample also included 39 neonates born to Covid-19 negative mothers, in which 20 (51%) were positive for IgG-anti-SARS-CoV-2 and none for viral RNA. Transfer of maternal antibodies was studied using ELISA and PRNT.

The study also showed that the preterm deliveries were higher in Covid-19 positive mothers than in Covid-19 negative mothers. Respiratory distress at birth was higher among neonates of Covid-19 positive (20 of 59 babies which is 33.9%) than Sars-CoV-2-RNA-negative mothers (3/39 which is 7.7%)

The study was published in the peer-reviewed European magazine, “Infection’” on July 7.

The authors of the study included Dr Nandini Malshe, Dr Suprabha K Patnaik, Dr Sanjay Lalwani, Dr Pradeep Suryawanshi, Dr Ruta Kulkarni, Dr Suhas Mhaske, Dr Akhilesh Chandra Mishra, and Dr Vidya Arankalle.

Dr Pradeep Suryanvanshi said, “We will now take this study further by including more samples from all strata of societies. Also this a small number to generalise anything, but before these cases were reported about vertical transmission and babies testing positive for antibodies, there was no study per say. This study indicates that there is evidence of transmission of antibodies from the mother to the baby which is higher among asymptomatic mothers than symptomatic mothers. Further research will help understand why it is so. Also to know that if vaccinated mothers can help pass on the protection to the unborn baby we need more such studies.”

Dr Suryanvasnhi also said that it is rare, for only three of 100 babies born to Covid1-9 positive mothers that the baby faces fetal inflammatory response syndrome. He said, “The infection in the mother is passed on to the child in rare cases. However, in Covid-19, the transmission of antibodies is higher compared to other infections.”

Dr Suryavanshi said, “Out of the 57 mothers who tested RT-PCR positive out of which 18 % saw preterm birth, 3% Neonate RT PCR Positive and 21% tested antibodies positive. This above mothers were compared with 39 RTPCR negative in the month of December. Even though they were RTPCR negative at the time of delivery - 51% babies had antibody, that means mother might be asymptomatic COVID during pregnancy.”

Dr Aarti Kinikar, head of the paediatric department, BJ Medical College said, “We had reported a similar case which was the first case of vertical transmission in the country, back in May 2020. In the case we had found that the baby had tested positive for antibodies, which we tested after the baby got serious post-delivery and needed to be admitted in the ICU. We could successfully treat and discharge the baby. The presence of IgG antibodies provides long term protection.”