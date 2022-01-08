Covid-19 resurgence: Sale of sanitizers, face masks picks up pace again

The demand and sale of facemasks, hand sanitizers and face shields has gained pace in Prayagraj in recent days, in wake of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the district.

People are again purchasing hand sanitisers especially those that are available in small bottles and are easy to carry in their pockets or hand bags. The demand for masks of different types has also increased all of a sudden. As masks are available at cheaper rates than before people are preferring use-and-throw masks.

Besides buying masks and sanitisers, people are also taking other precautions and are keen to follow Covid-19 protocol issued by the government.

Anil Kumar Dubey, president, Chemists’ Association, Prayagraj, said although masks and sanitisers were in demand since Covid-19 cases increased during the first wave, their demand and sale has increased to 200% after the threat of the third wave. People are not taking chances and are aware that negligence may pose a serious threat to their health and lives.

There are large varieties of masks available in the market but recently people are showing interest in buying use-and-throw masks. People are buying them in large numbers and dispose of them after using them for a few hours or a day. As other masks require regular washing, people are now giving preference to use-and-throw masks.

Besides masks, an increase in the sale of face shields has also been witnessed recently as it offers more protection from Covid-19 infection, Dubey said.

Dubey further said that not only masks but sanitisers and other protections are in adequate stock in the market and their supply is equal to their demand.

However, people should buy sanitisers from authorised medical stores only as fake sanitisers available in the market may cause allergy and pose other health risks to users.

Dubey also said that people should take precautions and follow protocol but need not panic as all medicines prescribed for Covid-19 treatment are in adequate stock.

A chemist in the old city area, Mohd Shariq, said more people are buying sanitisers and masks since Covid-19 cases have increased in the district.

People are also asking for ‘Joshanda’ packets as it gives relief from cough etc which is seen as one of the initial symptoms of coronavirus.

Senior psychiatrist Dr Rakesh Paswan said people need not panic in the wake of Covid-19 threat but should take all precautions and follow the guidelines. People should consult doctors and get themselves checked if they have a fever or other symptoms instead of panicking. Strong will power and positivity is also necessary to remain healthy, he added.

