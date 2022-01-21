{Covid-19 surge} Don’t execute eviction or demolition orders: HC to govt agencies

Chandigarh To reduce litigation in courts of two states and Chandigarh during this fresh Covid-19 surge, the Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a slew of directions, including asking government agencies to refrain from executing eviction, demolition orders and also asking banks to not to proceed with auction proceedings in case of a default by an individual or a body.

Acting on a suo motu plea, the bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli observed that, “Owing to a sudden and alarming surge in the number of people, who have been tested Covid positive, the situation has turned grim and unsafe,” the bench observed, referring to similar directions issued on April 28, 2021.

As per the order, all the interim orders/directions issued stand extended up to February 28. Any order passed which was applicable till “further orders” would continue to remain in force until modified. The time for filing of written statements in a proceeding, unless specifically directed, also stand extended till February 28.

The high court has also asked authorities not to carry out eviction, dispossession, and demolition orders; financial institutions have been told not to auction properties in a proceeding during this period. Interim protections given in anticipatory bails and paroles etc given for a limited period also would stand extended up to February 28.

The proceedings on Covid-19 outbreak monitoring were initiated last year in view of Supreme Court directions in this regard. All directions issued would remain in force till February 28. The case will be taken up again on February 24. The order will be applicable only in the case of proceedings before any tribunal, quasi-judicial bodies and district courts in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab and Haryana high court.

