Crane driver electrocuted during anti-encroachment drive in Meerut

A fatal lapse in safety protocol during an anti-encroachment drive by the Meerut Development Authority (MEDA) cost one life and left three others critically injured on Monday. The incident occurred around noon in Samar Garden, under Lisadi Gate police station limits, when a crane involved in removing illegal encroachments accidentally touched a high-tension power line. The crane in contact with high tension wire. (HT)

The 11kV electric line passed over the unauthorized colony in the Madina Phase-2 area. The MEDA team had arrived with a crane and JCB machine to clear illegally unauthorized constructions. However, they proceeded without informing the electricity department or securing a power shutdown.

As the operation was underway, the crane came in contact with the high-voltage wire. The resulting electric surge instantly electrocuted the crane driver, Chhotelal, whose body was severely charred. His helper, Gaya Prakash, narrowly escaped by jumping down, but three other MEDA workers suffered burns and were rushed to the hospital by police.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos and negligence following the incident. “The current raced through the entire crane the moment it touched the wire. Chhotelal was burned alive on the spot and fell from the vehicle. His clothes were scorched, and the body was unrecognizable,” said a local resident.

Shockingly, officials and staff from MEDA allegedly fled the scene immediately after the mishap, leaving injured workers unattended. Locals had to inform the police, who then arranged for medical assistance and shut down the power supply.

Enforcement officer (MEDA), Arpit Yadav said, “The part of the crane’s arm came in contact with a high tension line which resulted in the unfortunate incident. The entire case is being investigated in detail”.

Chhotelal is survived by his wife Shanti, son Dinesh, daughter-in-law Geeta, and two young grandchildren—Ayush and Kittu. He also leaves behind two married daughters, Pushpa and Hema.

Employees demand action

The incident has triggered strong condemnation from MEDA’s employee associations. Union leaders expressed deep sorrow and demanded legal action against those who ordered risky fieldwork during the rainy season without ensuring electrical safety.

“It was gross negligence to carry out such work during monsoon, that too without notifying the electricity department. If proper procedures were followed, this tragedy could have been averted,” said a union representative.

The unions have called for FIRs against all officials responsible for launching the pole-removal and demolition operation under unsafe conditions.

The absence of coordination with the power department and failure to secure a shutdown are being cited as key causes of the accident. “The body has been sent for post mortem examination. So far, no complaint has been received,” said Lisadi gate police station house officer Ashok Kumar.