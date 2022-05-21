Criminal accused of rape held in Lakhimpur Kheri

In a joint operation, crime branch and Phardhan police teams nabbed a criminal Sarvesh alias Bhure from Behjam area on Saturday.

Sarvesh, who is accused of raping an eight-year-old girl student of Phardhan police area, was absconding since May 5 after the incident. Award of ₹20,000 was declared on his arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Joint police teams of crime branch and Phardhan received a tip-off about Sarvesh hiding in a forest area on Allipur-Behjam road, said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh.

He said, when the police raided the area to arrest him, he started firing on police men.

“Sarvesh sustained bullet injury in his leg in retaliatory firing and was arrested,” the ASP said.

He said that a country-made pistol of .315 bore with some cartridges were recovered from Sarvesh, who had been admitted to district hospital for treatment.

On May 5 night, Sarvesh alias Bhure, having several criminal cases against him, assailed an eight-year-old girl of his village and carried her to a neighbouring school building where he raped her and fled away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The girl returned home in a critical condition and told everything to her parents. Girl’s parents lodged an FIR under section 376 AB (rape with a girl under 12 years of age), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and sections of POCSO Act implicating Sarvesh.

Taking the matter into cognizance, Kheri SP Sanjiv Suman deputed several police teams to work out the case and arrest the accused. An award of Rs. 20000 was also declared for intimating his whereabouts.

Deo Kant Pandey