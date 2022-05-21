Criminal accused of rape held in Lakhimpur Kheri
In a joint operation, crime branch and Phardhan police teams nabbed a criminal Sarvesh alias Bhure from Behjam area on Saturday.
Sarvesh, who is accused of raping an eight-year-old girl student of Phardhan police area, was absconding since May 5 after the incident. Award of ₹20,000 was declared on his arrest.
“Joint police teams of crime branch and Phardhan received a tip-off about Sarvesh hiding in a forest area on Allipur-Behjam road, said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh.
He said, when the police raided the area to arrest him, he started firing on police men.
“Sarvesh sustained bullet injury in his leg in retaliatory firing and was arrested,” the ASP said.
He said that a country-made pistol of .315 bore with some cartridges were recovered from Sarvesh, who had been admitted to district hospital for treatment.
On May 5 night, Sarvesh alias Bhure, having several criminal cases against him, assailed an eight-year-old girl of his village and carried her to a neighbouring school building where he raped her and fled away.
The girl returned home in a critical condition and told everything to her parents. Girl’s parents lodged an FIR under section 376 AB (rape with a girl under 12 years of age), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and sections of POCSO Act implicating Sarvesh.
Taking the matter into cognizance, Kheri SP Sanjiv Suman deputed several police teams to work out the case and arrest the accused. An award of Rs. 20000 was also declared for intimating his whereabouts.
Deo Kant Pandey
-
Tax evasion of ₹6 cr by five firms, including scrap dealer, detected: Officials
The Commercial taxes department has detected several firms dealing in scrap, bitumen, iron ore, and coal involved in evading taxes worth crores during an inspection conducted by sleuths of the department's intelligence wing on Saturday, officials said. According to officials, during the inspection, one iron ore scrap dealer based in Patna was found to be engaged in unaccounted sales worth ₹17 crore during the financial year 2019-20 to 2021-22.
-
One more held in BPSC question leak paper case
The economic offence unit on Saturday arrested one more person in connection with the Bihar Public Service Commission question paper leak, EoU officials said. May 8 and the examination was cancelled the same day following the paper leak. The EOU had earlier arrested BDO of Barhara in Bhopur district, Jai Vardhan Gupta, Dr Yogendra Singh principal of Veer Kunwar Singh College Ara, Sushil Kumar Singh, a lecturer, and Agam Kumar Sahay of the VKSC.
-
BIADA issues notices to sick industrial units, sets strict rules to keep hold on leased plots
In a bid to offer land to interested entrepreneurs at subsidized rates, the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority has decided to cancel the land lease of all sick industrial units, officials aware of the development said. According to officials, the sick units have been asked to either start operating immediately or quit the land allotted by the BIADA.
-
UPSESSB takes 11 years to declare principals’ recruitment-2011 results
About 11 years after initiating the recruitment, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), the body responsible for recruiting teachers and principals for over 4500 government-aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh, finally declared the Kanpur division's results of principals' recruitment-2011 on May 2, 2022. But sadly, for a large number of candidates, who were vying to get appointed to the post of principals, the results have come a bit too late.
-
Maharashtra logs 307 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai at 198
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 307 Covid-19 cases, including 198 from Mumbai, taking the tally in the state to 78,82,476, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,856 for the second consecutive day, an official said. Dr Ameet Mandot, director, of Gut Clinic said this is a stable situation. Mumbai tops with 1211 active patients in the state followed by Pune and Thane with 306 and 178 active cases respectively.
