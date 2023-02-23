CSA Park in Prayagraj: Another facelift coming for pond, jogging track

The artificial pond in the sprawling 133-acre Chandra Shekhar Azad Park of Sangam city will be renovated and opened for boating. The pond is currently in a poor state and dried up.

The dried-up artificial pond of Chandra Shekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Likewise, the popular jogging track will also be repaired as a priority. A proposal of a budget of ₹5 crore has been sent for both jobs, officials said.

The artificial pond was renovated a few years back and was filled with water. Ducks and swans were released in the water which remained an attraction for visitors. Lately, the pond dried up and has got covered with thick vegetation, mud and debris.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) will now renovate the pond and will beautify it better than before with a budget of ₹2.50 crore. The pond will be cleaned and will be filled with water. Moreover, benches will be installed around it. The PDA has also planned to introduce boating in the pond.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice-chairman, PDA, said that the jogging track is also in a dilapidated condition and is damaged at several places. A new jogging track will be laid down.

Being a big park, the Chandra Shekhar Azad Park has some important heritage and recreational sites, including the Chandra Shekhar Azad Memorial, where freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad sacrificed his life fighting the British, and the Victoria Memorial, a large canopy made of Italian limestone, dedicated to Queen Victoria. The canopy once sheltered a huge statue of Queen Victoria which was later removed.

Besides, the Prayag Sangeet Samiti, a popular music training institute, Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium, Allahabad Museum and Allahabad Public Library are all located on the premises of the park which attracts a large number of people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to an estimate, approximately 5,000 to 7,000 people visit this park daily.