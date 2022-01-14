Curbs in place as active Covid cases cross 1K mark in Prayagraj

Gyms, water parks and swimming pools of the district have closed down as active Covid cases in the district crossed a thousand cases. The curbs will continue till the cases go down, officials said.

Movie theatres, restaurants and hotels are also functioning at half of their capacity, district administration officials said.

The district currently has 1546 active Covid-19 cases.

“We are following all protocols of the state government. The curbs are in pursuance of the order that state certain measures to be in place if the active Covid case count crosses 1000 mark”, said additional district magistrate (city) Madan Kumar.

He said only 50 percent people will now only be allowed in open air events while a maximum of 100 people will be allowed for events held in a closed spaces with maximum 200 people capacity.

Covid desks would again need to be set up at religious places and entry in the premises without masks will be prohibited. Covid desks have been made mandatory for both government as well as private workplaces. Officials said ‘work from home’ culture is to be encouraged for private workplaces. Thermal screening will be mandatory in all public places and sanitisers would also have to be provided, officials said.

“Only three people will be allowed to travel on e-rickshaws and maximum of four could travel in four wheelers,” officials said. They added that the markets will function as before with closure on fixed days of the week and traders have been asked to not sell goods to customers without masks.