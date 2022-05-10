Cyber Cell registers FIR against miscreant impersonating AMU V-C

An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime Cell Police Station, Aligarh, against an unknown miscreant impersonating Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor in an attempt to defraud people through fake messages.

“Prima facie probe and Truecaller details showed that the miscreant was using phone number 7081568829 for sending fake messages. A detailed report of the investigation is awaited,” stated a press statement issued by AMU’s Public Relations Officer (PRO).

“A miscreant through a fake account, with V-C’s photograph, was sending messages to university faculty members and others from the phone number, 7081568829. The matter has been reported to the concerned authorities and we request everyone to please ignore calls and messages from this number,” AMU Proctor Prof Mohd Wasim Ali said after getting the FIR registered.

He added: “It is an attempt to tarnish the image of V-C and the university. It appears that the impersonator is a seasoned criminal—who has been a sly malefactor for quite some time.”

