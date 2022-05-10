Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Cyber Cell registers FIR against miscreant impersonating AMU V-C
others

Cyber Cell registers FIR against miscreant impersonating AMU V-C

“Prima facie probe and Truecaller details showed that the miscreant was using phone number 7081568829 for sending fake messages”
Cyber Cell registers FIR against miscreant impersonating AMU V-C (Pic for representation)
Published on May 10, 2022 06:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime Cell Police Station, Aligarh, against an unknown miscreant impersonating Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor in an attempt to defraud people through fake messages.

“Prima facie probe and Truecaller details showed that the miscreant was using phone number 7081568829 for sending fake messages. A detailed report of the investigation is awaited,” stated a press statement issued by AMU’s Public Relations Officer (PRO).

“A miscreant through a fake account, with V-C’s photograph, was sending messages to university faculty members and others from the phone number, 7081568829. The matter has been reported to the concerned authorities and we request everyone to please ignore calls and messages from this number,” AMU Proctor Prof Mohd Wasim Ali said after getting the FIR registered.

He added: “It is an attempt to tarnish the image of V-C and the university. It appears that the impersonator is a seasoned criminal—who has been a sly malefactor for quite some time.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP