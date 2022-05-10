Cyber Cell registers FIR against miscreant impersonating AMU V-C
An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime Cell Police Station, Aligarh, against an unknown miscreant impersonating Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor in an attempt to defraud people through fake messages.
“Prima facie probe and Truecaller details showed that the miscreant was using phone number 7081568829 for sending fake messages. A detailed report of the investigation is awaited,” stated a press statement issued by AMU’s Public Relations Officer (PRO).
“A miscreant through a fake account, with V-C’s photograph, was sending messages to university faculty members and others from the phone number, 7081568829. The matter has been reported to the concerned authorities and we request everyone to please ignore calls and messages from this number,” AMU Proctor Prof Mohd Wasim Ali said after getting the FIR registered.
He added: “It is an attempt to tarnish the image of V-C and the university. It appears that the impersonator is a seasoned criminal—who has been a sly malefactor for quite some time.”
Prayagraj Nagar Nigam goes on a renaming spree
The Naini area that houses the bulk of industries, plants and factories of the district will now be known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Nagar, after the late Prime Minister while the Prayagraj airport will now be Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay airport. A proposal to name Naini as Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Nagar was sent to the government by Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi. The government later forwarded Joshi's proposal to the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.
Govt to look into “unfair practices” of Ola and Uber
As voices of dissent grow among the public against India's two biggest ride-hailing apps Ola and Uber over a few alleged unfair practices, the government announced today that it is all set to meet the cab aggregators and quiz them over the issues. Demand for the apps is growing everyday as more and more people shift to working from office in Bengaluru. However, a range of different issues is hitting supply from back end.
‘I fell in a drain with chest-deep water,’ Kannada Singer slams BBMP for injury
Bengaluru's pothole menace and other civic apathy have one more victim, Kannada singer Ajay Warrior has broken his leg after he fell into an open gutter because authorities had failed to replace the cement slab covering the drain hole. The accident has left him with several stitches on his leg and multiple bruises. Tragedies continue Only two days back, Kannada television actress, Sunethra Pandit met with an accident due to an unscientific bump in Bengaluru.
H D Kumaraswamy: BJP & Congress want to "finish off" JD(S)
Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that both the BJP and Congress are luring Kumaraswamy's party leaders from old Mysuru region, where his party JD(S) has a strong presence, with an aim to "finish off" the regional outfit, and said that they won't be successful. Congress has been the regional party's arch rivals in the region. "If this regional party remains, this state has a future...." he said.
Need more time to respond, Jharkhand CM Soren tells EC on disqualification plea
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has asked the Election Commission for more time to respond to its notice on a reference that he was liable to be disqualified from the assembly because of a stone quarrying lease in his name last year, the state's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha said on Tuesday. JMM legislator Sudivya Kumar said Hemant Soren had been caught up with his mother's treatment in Hyderabad.
