Cyber fraudsters dupe Prayagraj teacher, cops retrieve 7.53 lakh

Personnel at the cyber police station managed to retrieve cash worth ₹7.53 lakh that was siphoned off from the bank account of a private teacher by conmen, on the pretext of playing ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ over the phone.

The teacher appreciated the efforts of the cyber police after getting her hard-earned money back.

Cyber Police station in-charge Rajeev Tiwari said that Seema Das, a resident of Soraon area, is a teacher in a private school. A few days ago, cyber fraudsters sent a message on her mobile phone using Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) as a ruse. Seema Das’s daughter dialled the number.

The conmen, posing as KBC authorities, asked Seema easy questions and told that she had won ₹25 lakh. The conmen then lured the teacher and made her transfer cash ₹1.50 lakh on some pretext. Later, they again lured the teacher and said she has won more money and made her transfer more cash on different pretexts including GST.

In total, the teacher transferred 8.25 lakh in different transactions in the account number given by fraudsters. The teacher approached the cyber police station when she realised that she had been duped. With the help of bank authorities and other payment gateways, personnel at cyber police station retrieved 7.53 lakh.