Cybercrime: Prayagraj police issue helpline no. 1930

Victims of cyber fraud can now look forward for instant help through a special helpline. To get lost cash back, the complainant would need to make a call immediately on helpline number 1930.

Prayagraj police have also launched a massive campaign to create awareness regarding cybercrimes.

There have been continuous incidents where cyber fraudsters siphoned off cash from people’s bank accounts after luring them on different pretexts and making them share the OTP. However, in many such incidents police has managed to freeze the transaction with help of bank and payment gateways and return them to complainants.

Pradeep Patwa of Georgetown lost ₹60,000 while ₹70,000 was siphoned off from bank account of Rakesh Pandey. The duo immediately made a complaint to cyber helpline number. Pradeep got back his ₹60,000 while Rakesh got back ₹30,000 as the rest of the cash was withdrawn by fraudsters.

Police officials said that immediate report of cybercrimehelped cops in getting the cash back.

Officials said that now instead of getting panicked, cyber fraud victims should immediately call cyber helpline and provide their transaction ID when asked. The message received on mobile after transfer of cash should be given to the cyber cops.

SSP Ajay Kumar said people may call on cyber helpline number or visit the website www.cybercrime.gov.in for making complaints.

SSP further said that people should be alert of the fraud calls. They should properly check any UPI payment request or notification recieved from Phone Pe, PAYTM, Google Pay etc before accepting them. People should be alert while scanning QR codes and avoid downloading Quick Sport, Any Desk, Team Viewers applications etc on their mobiles. People should avoid video calling with unknown persons on Whatsapp and should not share OTPs, ATM card, credit card numbers under any circumstances. Properly verify if anyone is asking for money on social media platforms posing as a friend or relatives.

