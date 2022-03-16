Home / Cities / Others / Cybercrime: Prayagraj police issue helpline no. 1930
others

Cybercrime: Prayagraj police issue helpline no. 1930

Victims of cyber fraud can now look forward for instant help through a special helpline
Cybercrime: Prayagraj police issue helpline no. 1930 (pic for representation)
Cybercrime: Prayagraj police issue helpline no. 1930 (pic for representation)
Updated on Mar 16, 2022 11:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHt-Correspondent, Prayagraj

Victims of cyber fraud can now look forward for instant help through a special helpline. To get lost cash back, the complainant would need to make a call immediately on helpline number 1930.

Prayagraj police have also launched a massive campaign to create awareness regarding cybercrimes.

There have been continuous incidents where cyber fraudsters siphoned off cash from people’s bank accounts after luring them on different pretexts and making them share the OTP. However, in many such incidents police has managed to freeze the transaction with help of bank and payment gateways and return them to complainants.

Pradeep Patwa of Georgetown lost 60,000 while 70,000 was siphoned off from bank account of Rakesh Pandey. The duo immediately made a complaint to cyber helpline number. Pradeep got back his 60,000 while Rakesh got back 30,000 as the rest of the cash was withdrawn by fraudsters.

Police officials said that immediate report of cybercrimehelped cops in getting the cash back.

Officials said that now instead of getting panicked, cyber fraud victims should immediately call cyber helpline and provide their transaction ID when asked. The message received on mobile after transfer of cash should be given to the cyber cops.

SSP Ajay Kumar said people may call on cyber helpline number or visit the website www.cybercrime.gov.in for making complaints.

SSP further said that people should be alert of the fraud calls. They should properly check any UPI payment request or notification recieved from Phone Pe, PAYTM, Google Pay etc before accepting them. People should be alert while scanning QR codes and avoid downloading Quick Sport, Any Desk, Team Viewers applications etc on their mobiles. People should avoid video calling with unknown persons on Whatsapp and should not share OTPs, ATM card, credit card numbers under any circumstances. Properly verify if anyone is asking for money on social media platforms posing as a friend or relatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978.

    Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon

    Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.

  • Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai in February. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

    Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case

    After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.

  • Students sit and study in the playground of a college in Bangalore on March 15, 2022, after an Indian court upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms, weeks after the edict stoked violent protests and renewed fears of discrimination against the country's Muslim minority. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

    Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott

    The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.

  • The bench underscored that the limitations imposed on religious practices on the ground of public order, morality and health would cover beliefs and practices even those considered essential or vital by those professing the religion (ANI)

    Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab

    Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.

  • The LG reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and other senior Delhi govt officers. (PTI)

    Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police

    An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out